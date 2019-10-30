LSU women’s tennis program adds heralded recruit Jenna DeFalco for upcoming season

Jenna DeFalco, a blue-chip recruit from Tustin, California, has signed with the LSU women’s tennis program, co-head coaches Julia and Michael Sell announced.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome one of the best recruits in the country to LSU,” Sell said. “Jenna is a world class player and person. She takes extreme pride in her work ethic, development, and will make an immediate impact on our program this year. We can’t wait to start working with her.”

DeFalco’s one of the top heralded players of her class, according to tennisrecruiting.net. She’s maintained a presence in the top of the Class of 2021, rising to as high as the No. 9 ranked recruit and maintained a spot in the Top 25 for the past four years.

In her ITF juniors’ career, she claimed seven singles titles and two doubles title.

DeFalco currently sits with a 22-7 singles record on the year and ranking of 914 in the WTA Singles Rankings in which she’s been a member of its tour this season. Recently, she has seen success internationally in ITF Pro Tournaments, placing runner-up and making a semi-final run in two separate ITF 15Ks in Tunisia in June.