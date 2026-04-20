LSU Women’s Tennis Falls 4-3 To No. 3-Seeded Auburn In SEC Championship

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 9-seeded and No. 15 nationally ranked LSU women’s tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 3-seeded and No. 3 nationally ranked Auburn in the SEC Championship on Sunday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

Nothing but love for the Tigers 🫶 pic.twitter.com/eeMV3cp5gt — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 19, 2026

No. 15 LSU drops to 19-9 while Auburn moves to 32-3.

“First of all, it was an incredible college tennis match today,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Congrats to Auburn, Jordan (Szabo), his staff, and their players. It’s difficult for us not to look at the week as a whole. We came in with a lot of question marks, and I think our kids showed a tremendous amount of togetherness and resolve throughout the entire week, including today. It certainly hurts when you’re that close to something everyone in the program has wanted so much. Still, I hope that after some time and reflection, our group recognizes that they are one of the best teams in the country and have what it takes to be the best as we move into postseason play. I’m really proud of our players and our staff. It’s a great time for LSU women’s tennis, and we’re moving in the right direction. There’s still work to do, and we’re excited for the next few weeks as we finish the season.”

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) fell to #23 DJ Bennett (AUB) 3-6, 2-6

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. #28 E. Khairutdinova (AUB) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #70 Angella Okutoyi (AUB) 4-6, 6-7 (4-7)

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Merna Refaat (AUB) 7-5, 6-4

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. #55 Ashton Bowers (AUB) 6-4, 6-2

6. Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Eva Ionescu (AUB) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (2-7)

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #2 DJ Bennett/Ava Esposito (AUB) 3-4, unfinished

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #18 Angella Okutoyi/Merna Refaat (AUB) 2-6

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Ashton Bowers/E. Khairutdinova (AUB) 0-6

Up Next

LSU returns to action in the NCAA Regional from May 1-4. The selection show will take place on Apr. 27, 4:30 p.m. CT on NCAA.com.