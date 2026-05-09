LSU Women’s Tennis Team Faces Virginia Today In Super Regional

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The No. 10-seeded LSU women’s tennis team is in Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on No. 7 seed Virginia in the NCAA Super Regional at noon Saturday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar’s Head Resort.

The Tigers (21-9) are in the Super round for the fourth time in program history after previous stops in 1995, 2000 and last year. LSU beat Stephen F. Austin and Rice in the NCAA Regional round in Baton Rouge last weekend. The Tigers are 84-41 in singles and 44-27 in doubles.

LSU has five ranked singles players in No. 9 Cadence Brace, No. 21 Kayla Cross, No. 77 Ella McDonald, No. 96 Addison Lanton and No. 125 Kenna Erickson in the latest ITA rankings. LSU also has three ranked doubles pairings in No. 17 Erickson and McDonald, No. 18 Cross and McDonald, and No. 40 Brace and Cross.

Lanton has continued her strong freshman campaign with a team-best 20-2 record, including an 11-match winning streak in singles.

Virginia (23-5) beat Saint Francis and Washington in the previous round. It has four ranked singles players in No. 28 Annabelle Xu, No. 65 Vivian Yang, No. 84 Katie Rolls and No. 119 Isabelle Lacy. Ranked doubles partners are No. 10 Melodie Collard and Yang and No. 25 Martina Salas and Xu.

LSU and Virginia meet for just the second time in program history and first since 2016.