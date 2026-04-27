LSU Women’s Tennis Earns 10 Seed, Set to Host NCAA Regional For Second Consecutive Year

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU women’s tennis team (19-9) earned the No. 10 seed in the NCAA Regional. LSU will host Stephen F. Austin, TCU, and Rice beginning on May 2 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

The Tigers are set to host regional play at the 'Plex for the second consecutive season! pic.twitter.com/zqt4JxFCi8 — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 27, 2026

The bracket is set 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xQJSZdvrmk — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 27, 2026

Tickets for the Baton Rouge NCAA Regional will be priced at $5 for adults and $3 for kids and can be purchased online under the Tournament Info page. Parking in Lot 411, opposite the LSU Tennis Complex, is limited.

Furthermore, Lots 408-409 will be unavailable due to reserved parking for LSU Baseball’s series against South Carolina.

Fans can park in the Hayfield and Gourrier South lots. All parking is free. Attendees will be required to comply with the university’s clear-bag policy.

The regional opens on Saturday, May 2, with TCU and Rice facing off at 11:00 a.m. CT in the first round. Following that match, LSU will take on Stephen F. Austin in the first round, no earlier than 2:00 p.m. CT. The winners of both matches will advance to the second round on Sunday, May 3, at 2:00 p.m. CT, with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line from May 8-10.

LSU’s selection marks the 27th regional appearance and the program’s 10th consecutive showing. The Tigers will play host for the fourth time in program history, having hosted in 1998, 2021, and 2025.