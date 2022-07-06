LSU women’s tennis adds All-American Kylie Collins, a transfer from University of Texas

Kylie Collins, an ITA Doubles and Singles All-American from the University of Texas, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis team, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kylie and her family to LSU,” Fogleman said. “She has achieved some incredible things in her first three semesters of college, but I know she’s just scratching the surface on what she can do with her tennis career.”

Collins, an incoming junior, played at the No. 1 doubles spot where she was 22-4 and helped Texas to the NCAA team championship in 2021. During her two-year singles career with the Longhorns, she was 44-14 overall where she played as high as the No. 2 spot last season.

The native of Savannah, Georgia went 27-11 during the 2022 season in singles and 23-9 in doubles. She advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA singles tournament and was named an ITA All-American.