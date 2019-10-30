LSU women’s softball tapped as a national No. 7 seed, will host a NCAA regional starting Friday

The LSU softball team’s No. 7 RPI has earned the Tigers a national No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament and a regional host spot.

The 64-team field was announced Sunday night and LSU received an NCAA tournament invite for the 15th straight year (not counting last year’s COVID-19 shortened season). For the sixth consecutive season, the Tigers are one of the 16 four-team regional sites.

The first round schedule on Friday has LSU (32-19) meeting McNeese State (Southland Conference, 34-24) at 3 p.m. CDT in a game televised by ESPNU and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The second game on the first day will feature No. 2 seed UL-Lafayette (Sun Belt Conference, 44-10) against George Washington (A-10 Conference) at 5:30 p.m. CDT in a contest that will be streamed on ESPN3.

The No. 7 national seed is the second highest regional round seed in LSU softball history, topped only by the No. 5 seed LSU earned in the 2015 season.

All-session ticket books will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m., starting at $25. If available, single sessions will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. starting at $7. Tickets can be purchased at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office or online at LSUtix.net.

A reminder that under NCAA championship guidelines, Tiger Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity.