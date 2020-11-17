LSU women’s point guard Khayla Pointer named All-SEC preseason first team

LSU senior point guard Khayla Pointer was named to the Southeastern Conference’s preseason first team Tuesday by the league’s coaches.

Pointer, a native of Marietta, Ga., was a second team All-SEC selection last season where the 5-foot-7 point guard helped LSU to a 20-10 record and had positioned the Tigers for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament which was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pointer averaged a team-high 14.8 points – 10th in the SEC – and 4.7 assists – third best in the league. She also ranked eighth in the league in minute played (32.7), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.73) and 10th in free throw percentage (71.6).

Pointer was the team’s lone representative on either of the preseason first of second teams. Rhyne Howard of Kentucky was selected the preseason conference player of the year.

South Carolina, the nation’s preseason No. 1 ranked team, was the choice of the coaches to win the league followed by Kentucky, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

LSU, which returns three starters from last year’s team, was voted seventh.

The Gamecocks feature three returning starters and 70 percent of their scoring from last season’s SEC regular-Season and tournament champion.

Joining Pointer and Howard on the All-SEC preseason first team are Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas; Aliyah Boston, South Carolina; Unique Thompson, Auburn; Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State; Rennia Davis, Tennessee; and N’dea Jones, Texas A&M.