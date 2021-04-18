LSU women’s golfers eliminated semifinals of match play in SEC championship

After blowing away the field in stroke play, the fourth-ranked LSU women’s golf team was eliminated in the semifinals of match play in the SEC championships at Birmingham’s Greystone Golf and Country Club Legacy Course.

The Tigers, who earned the top seed for match play after shooting a school record of 46-under for 54 holes Wednesday through Friday, beat No. 8 seed Arkansas 3-2 in the quarterfinals Saturday morning before losing to fifth-seeded Mississippi State, 3-1-1, in the semifinals.

Up next for the Tigers is the 2021 NCAA Regional at The University Club in Baton Rouge, May 10-12.

“I am extremely proud of the way these ladies played this week,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion said. “They fought until the very end. They did some pretty incredible things and broke some very impressive records.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed we’re not playing in the final match tomorrow (Sunday), but we still have two very important tournaments left in our season and will use this as motivation to play well in regionals and nationals.”

In the quarterfinal victory over Arkansas, sophomore Latanna Stone and Ingrid Lindblad and junior Alden Wallace secured wins of 3 and 2, 4 and 3 and 6 and 4 respectively.

Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet battled through 17 holes but came up short and senior Kendall Griffin took her match clear to the 18th hole but was edged out 1 up.

Then the semifinal loss to Mississippi State, the only LSU win came from Wallace with a 2 and 1 victory. Tejedo Mulet and Stone both ended the day losing 2 and 1 on 17, while Griffin lost on 18 2 up. Lindblad finished with a tie at the 18th hole.