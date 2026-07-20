LSU Women’s Golfer Signee Raegan Denton Wins Pacific Northwest Women’s Amateur

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU incoming freshman women’s golfer Raegan Denton captured the championship match of the 124th Pacific Northwest Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur in Woodburn, Oregon, over the weekend.

Denton, who is from Adelaide, Australia, and will join the Tigers in August, captured the 36-hole championship match over Gabriella Kano of Fullerton, California. Denton was the medalist after stroke play in qualifying with rounds of 70 and 69 for a 5-under 139.

After a bye in the opening round, Denton won three matches to advance to the championship match.

In the finals, Kano won the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to go three up, but Denton won the seventh, ninth, 12th and 13th holes. In the afternoon round, Kano won the first hole to take her final lead of the day before Denton won five of the next 11. She closed the match out with a birdie on the 15th hole.

Denton has already qualified with LSU teammate Ryleigh Knaub for the Women’s Amateur on Aug. 4-9 in Ooltewah, Tennessee.