LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad named first-team All-American for the second consecutive season

LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad became the first LSU women’s golfer to earn first-team Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America honors in back-to-back seasons as the first team was announced Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona at the NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships.

Lindblad, who made the first team as a freshman in 2020 after an SEC Player of the Year season in 2020, earned all-league honors again. She helped lead the Tigers back to the 2021 NCAA Championships for the first time since 2015 and within one shot of advancing to match play after Monday’s final round of medal play.

In the 2020-21 season, Lindblad had two victories for the Tigers and nine top 10 finishes. She also had an outstanding Augusta National Women’s Amateur championship, finishing tied for third, just one shot out of the playoff for the title.

In 31 rounds, Lindblad averaged 70.71 strokes per round, just off her freshman record total of 70.33 for the season. The native of Sweden posted 20 rounds this year of par or under including two rounds of 8-under 64 and a round of 7-under 65.

In all, eight LSU players have now earned nine WGCA first-team honors with Lindblad joining: Jenny Lidback (1986), Katy Wilkinson Harris (2001), Meredith Duncan (2002), Megan McChrystal and Austin Ernst (2011), and, Caroline Nistrup and Madelene Sagstrom (2015).

Lindblad is again considering bypassing her remaining college eligibility and turning pro.