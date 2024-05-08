LSU Women’s Golf Tied for Third After Two Rounds In NCAA Regional; Lindblad Fires Second Straight 68

BRYAN, Texas – The No. 5 LSU women’s golf team played a solid back nine here on Tuesday and was able to position itself for a fourth straight NCAA Championships qualifying spot at the NCAA Bryan Regional at The Traditions Club.

LSU posted a round of 1-under par 287 to stand at 3-under 573 after rounds of 286 and 287 going into Wednesday final round of the 54-hole regional.

The Tigers are in a tie for third with Texas A&M at 3-under par and will play in the 4-5-6 wave at 8 a.m. in the final round.

The NCAA Bryan Regional is one of six regionals being conducted that will each qualify five teams for the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month.

SMU remained in first place at 6-under 570 after rounds of 286 and 284. Clemson moved from fourth to second at 4-under 572 (291, 281). Following the A&M (287-286) and LSU tie, it is 10 shots back to Ohio State at 7-over 583 (294-289) in fifth.

It appears to be seven teams in the field of 12 playing for the five spots with Vanderbilt in sixth at 9-over 585 (297-288) and Iowa State in seventh at 14-over 590 (293-297).

The Tigers had no bogeys and five birdies over the final seven holes of play to go from 3-over after nine holes of the round to 4-under over the final nine holes.

“That was pretty strong for us to have only three bogies on the back nine,” said Coach Garrett Runion, who is trying to get the Tigers to the NCAA Championships for a school record-tying fourth consecutive year. “We didn’t have as many birdies, 11 today, 17 on Monday. We were very steady. We were 5-over at one point and just stayed patient and finished strong. We talked about the final five, but really it was the whole back nine. We only had three bogeys between all five of them is really strong. All in all, a little bit of a ho hum day, but it was a quiet, good day is how I would describe it. We’ve got one more round to continue what we are doing and advance.”

Graduate student Ingrid Lindblad continued her strong play as the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world posted a second consecutive 4-under par 68 and stands on top of the individual leader board at 8-under 136.

The individual lead is one shot with Annabelle Clemson is second at 7-under 137 after rounds of 71-66. Adela Cernousek of Texas A&M is at 6-under 138 (70-68) with Mackenzie Lee of SMU fourth at 5-under 139 (68-71).

Lindblad posted three birdies in a row on the par 5 eighth, par 4 ninth and the par 5 10th holes before a bogey on the par 3 11th hole but she finished with birdies on the par 4 13th hole and par 5 18th hole. Lindblad just missed an eagle attempt on 18 that finished just right of the hole for a tap in birdie.

Lindblad leads the field with 11 birdies and until the birdie on 18 Tuesday, she had posted her first 10 birdies on 10 different holes over the two days at The Traditions. Lindblad birdied holes 2, 6, 12, 14, 17 and 18 on Monday and then 8, 9, 10, 13 and 18 against on Tuesday. Lindblad is tied for the field lead in the par 4 holes at 4-under par and she was the best in the 65-player field at 4-under on the par 5s

Carla Tejedo had a big round for the Tigers, after bogeying the first two holes of the day she played the next 15 holes in 3-under par with three birdies and 13 pars to finish at 1-under 71.

Latanna Stone and Aine Donegan both posted 2-over 74s to complete LSU’s counting scores. Stone had a key birdie on the 17th hole to get back to 2-over for the event and Donegan played the final nine holes in 1-under par.

Stone remains in the top 10 of the tournament at 2-under par 142 (68-74) and is tied for seventh in the individual competition. Tejedo is now at +1 145 (74-71), moving up eight spots in the standings and in a group tied for 14th place.

LSU leads the field in par 4 scoring at 2-over par for the first two days and is third in the field with 28 total birdies and fourth in the field in pars with 117.

The score for the two rounds in some very different conditions was virtually even at just over 75 stroke average.

“It was a lot hotter today. The sun came out early,” said Coach Runion. “There wasn’t as much wind. There were some good pins, some tucked pins and some a little more gettable. I think it probably played a little bit easier, it was just a little hotter today. But we didn’t have as much offense today, but we were steady and I’ll take steady especially in a regional all the time.”

The weather is supposed to be warmer with temperatures in the mid-80s by mid-morning for the final round.

Based on five score tiebreakers between Texas A&M and LSU – SMU, Clemson and Texas A&M will play in the 1-2-3 pairings off the first tee. The Tigers will play at the same time in the 4-5-6 group with Ohio State and Vanderbilt off hole No. 10. Both waves will start at 8 a.m. Live scoring will be available at Golfstat.com and updates on “X” @LSUWomensGolf and @LSUKent.

