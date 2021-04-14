LSU women’s golf tied for first after opening round of SEC championship tourney

LSU’s fourth-ranked women’s golf team started the SEC championship tournament on fire Wednesday at Birmingham’s Greystone Golf and Country Club Legacy Course.

The Tigers and No. 1 South Carolina are tied for first place after shooting a league record setting single round of 16-under par 272 over the layout.

LSU’s first round in the play five, count four score team golf format of 272 tops the tournament’s all-time single low round of 275 formerly held by Alabama in the third round of the event in 2017 (also at the Legacy Course). It is also an LSU record.

For the first time, this season every LSU golfer shot no worse than par.

Junior Alden Wallace led the Tigers with a 6-under 66, putting her in a tie for second place. It’s also one stroke off the LSU SEC championship record of 65 set by Katy Harris in the second round of the 2001 event.

Wallace finished round one with seven birdies and just one bogey. She is two strokes behind first-round leader Ana Pelaez of South Carolina, whose 8-under 64 is the all-time individual round record in tournament history.

Senior Kendall Griffin is currently in an eight-way tie for fourth after shooting a 5-under 67 with six birdies and just one bogey. She posted the best score on par 3s in the field at 2-under.

Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, the world’s fourth-ranked amateur, is tied for 16th overall after her 3-under 69 in a five-birdie round.

Sophomore Latanna Stone at 2-under 70 with three birdies and stands T25. Freshman Carla Teledo Mulet was even for the day at 72 and is currently tied for 38th place.

Both LSU and Mississippi State finished round one with a tournament best total of 24 birdies.

The average first-round score for the 14 team tournament was under par, 71.53. Eleven teams posted under par team totals in the battle for the eight team spots that will advance to match play after 54 holes are completed on Friday.

LSU will tee off for round two on Thursday at 9:40 a.m. CT off the first tee with South Carolina and Mississippi State.