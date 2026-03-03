LSU Women’s Golf Tied For 4th After One Round Of Play At Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Tiger Rag News Services

After shooting 11-over par in the opening round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at Long Cove Club in Hilton Head, the LSU women’s golf team sits tied for fourth place.

Freshman Ryleigh Knaub paced the Tigers on day one with a 1-under 70, tying for the fifth-best round of the day.

LSU will tee off at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to begin the second round.

The Rucker is the only women’s regular-season event televised on Golf Channel, with coverage scheduled from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Long Cove Club – Hilton Head, South Carolina

Par 213

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. Texas – 279, -5

2. Florida State – 287, +3

3. Auburn – 294, +10

T4. Wake Forest – 295, +11

T4. LSU – 295, +11

T6. Duke – 296, +12

T6. Ohio State – 296, +12

Top 5 Individually

1. Farah O’ Keefe, Texas – 64 (-7)

2. Lauren Kim, Texas – 68 (-3)

T3. Kajsalotta Svarvar, Ole Miss – 69 (-2)

T3. Elin Pudas Remler, Florida State – 69 (-2)

T5. Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 68 (-1)

T5. Karoline Tuttle, Georgia -68 (-1)

T5. Ryleigh Knaub, LSU – 68 (-1)

LSU Scores

1. Ryleigh Knaub – 68 (-1)

2. Francesca Fiorellini – 73 (+2)

3. Taylor Riley – 74 (+3)

4. Elsa Svensson – 78 (+7)

5. RocÍo Tejedo – 83 (+12)