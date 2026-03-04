LSU Women’s Golf Tied For 3rd After Two Rounds Of Play In Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior Taylor Riley and freshman Ryleigh Knaub led the Tigers Tuesday as the team moved into a tie for third after two rounds of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

The Tigers posted a strong 1-under round of 283 in the play 5-count 4 format played in better conditions with a little less wind and some warming sunshine poking through toward the end of the round.

Riley had a five-birdie 2-under 69 with Knaub getting four birdies, including two-of-the-last six holes to shoot a second straight under par round of 1-under 70.

Knaub is fourth in the individual competition after the first two days of play with back-to-back rounds of 70 to total 140.

Riley’s 69 gives her a two-day total of 1-over 143 after rounds of 74-69. She moved up a total of 18 spots into the top 10 at a tie for ninth place on the board.

Farah O’Keefe of Texas remains the individual leader after 36 holes at 8-under par 134 (64-70), one shot ahead of Elin Pudas Remler of Florida State (69-66) at 7-under 135. Lauren Kim of Texas is third at 139 (68-71), one shot ahead of Knaub.

LSU’s 1-under round was also aided by counting 1-over 72 scores from Elsa Svensson and Francesca Fiorellini. Svensson had three birdies on her round and Fiorellini two birdies.

Texas remains the tournament leader after 36 holes at 567 (-1 under par) with rounds of 279 and 288. The Longhorns hold a three-shot lead over Florida State at 570 (+2) with rounds of 287 and 283.

The Tigers are at 578, 10-over par, with a 12-shot round improvement in the better conditions, moving up to a tie with Arkansas for third as the Razorbacks posted a 4-under 280 to also finish at 10-over 578 (298-280).

Wake Forest, tied for fourth with LSU after one round, is fifth at 581. Vanderbilt is sixth at 584.

Statistically, the course played 1.5 strokes easier then round one (74.04 for round two to 75.56 to round one). LSU is T7 in the field on the par 3 holes (3.13) and T8 in the field on the par 5 holes (5.03). The Tigers are T5 in the 17-team field in birdies with 26.

Individually, Riley is T1 at 2.75 on the par 3 holes with Knaub T7 in the 90-player field at 2.88. Knaub is T3 at 4.67 on the par 5s and both Riley and Knaub are T7 in birdies with seven through two rounds.

Fiorellini is T2 in the field in pars with 27 in 36 holes.

The final round is set for Wednesday with the championship decided during coverage on The Golf Channel starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. Live scoring can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com. LSU will be off in the next-to-last wave off the first tee with Wake Forest and Vanderbilt starting at 9:20 a.m. CT.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Long Cove Club – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Second Round Team Results (284-568)

1 No. 9 Texas – 278-288 – 567 -1

2 No. 26 Florida State – 287-238 – 570 +2

T3 No. 8 Arkansas – 298-280 – 578 +10

T3 No. 35 LSU – 295-283 – 578 +10

5 No. 6 Wake Forest – 295-286 – 581 +13

6 No. 14 Vanderbilt – 299-285 – 584 +16

7 No. 20 Northwestern – 297-289 – 586 +18

T8 No. 12 Duke – 296-291 – 587 +19

T8 No. 5 Auburn – 294-293 – 587 +19

T8 No. 41 Ohio State – 296-291 – 587 +19

11 No. 23 Arizona – 300-294 – 594 +26

T12 No. 15 Ole Miss – 300-296 – 596 +28

T12 No 18 South Carolina – 304-292 – 596 +28

T14 No. 34 Kentucky – 301-296 – 597 +29

T14 Georgia – 303-294 – 597 +29

16 Alabama – 299-303 – 602 +34

17 No. 21 Arizona State – 305-303 – 608 +40

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-142)

1 No. 7 Farah O’Keefe, Texas – 64-70 – 134 -8

2 Elin Pudas Remler, Florida State – 69-66 – 135 -7

3 No. 31 Lauren Kim, Texas – 68-71 – 139 -3

4 Ryleigh Knaub, LSU – 70-70 – 140 -2

T5 Sara Im, Vanderbilt – 71-70 – 141 -1

T5 No. 35 Charlotte Back, Arizona – 71-70 – 141 -1

T5 No. 23 Ella Galitsky, South Carolina – 71-70 – 141 -1

LSU Scores

4 Ryleigh Knaub – 70-70 – 140 -2

T9 Taylor Riley – 74-69 – 143 +1

T19 Francesca Fiorellini – 73-72 – 145 +3

T50 Elsa Svensson – 78-72 – 150 +8

90 Rocio Tejedo – 83-87 – 170 +28