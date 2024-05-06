LSU women’s golf tees off in regional aiming for its fourth-straight NCAA Championships appearance

LSU women’s golf started its quest for a fourth consecutive NCAA Championships appearance today.

The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll and are the No. 1 seed in their field. They’ll be aiming for a top-5 finish to advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California later this month.

LSU wilL compete with Texas A&M, Clemson, Vanderbilt, SMU, Ohio State, Maryland, Iowa State, Texas State, Sam Houston, Sacred Heart and Little Rock. LSU has made the NCAA regionals 27 times and has advanced to the Championships 14 times, including each of the last three seasons.

Weather has impacted the last few days at the course, but LSU head coach Garrett Runion said the team will be ready to play Monday regardless of weather.

“Of course we are trying to win the tournament but it is a qualifier for the national championships and that is our ultimate goal to get there,” said Runion. “It doesn’t matter how it looks as long as you get there and have a chance to win the national championship. So we have brought our old shoes and prepared to play in the mud and be tough-minded and play good team golf. Good team golf on a tough course where it is expected to have bad weather and bad winds is taking away the big numbers and playing smart and it’s okay to make bogeys you just don’t want to make big numbers.”

LSU has the No. 1 women’s amateur golfer and SEC Player of the Year Ingrid Lindblad. She’ll be joined by Latanna Stone, Carla Tejedo, Aine Donegan and Taylor Riley.

The tournament will wrap up on May 8.