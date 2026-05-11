LSU Women’s Golf Team Opens Play Today In NCAA Regional

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

WACO, Texas – NCAA Regional golf play begins Monday morning at six sites around the country, including here at the Ridgewood Country Club for the LSU Tigers.

The 54-hole tournament will determine five teams from each that will advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, later this month.

The No. 36-ranked LSU women is the No. 6 seed in the 12-team field as the Tigers reached the NCAA postseason for the seventh straight season. LSU will try to extend its school record five straight advances to the championship round.

No. 4 Texas A&M is the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 8-ranked Oregon, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 21 SMU, No. 26 Baylor), No. 42 TCU, No. 49 Tulsa, No. 51 Colorado, No. 77 North Arizona, No. 151 Tarleton State and Prairie View.

The Ridgewood Country Club, which opened in 1947, is a par 70 course on Lake Waco.

“I think it’s a great venue,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “It seems like it’s going to be a good regional test. It will separate the field, which is what we want.”

LSU’s lineup is expected to be what the Tigers used in the SEC championships with seniors Taylor Riley and Elsa Svensson, sophomores Francesca Fiorellini and Rocio Tejedo and All-SEC freshman Ryleigh Knaub.

Knaub leads the team in stroke average at 72.17 with Fiorellini at 72.37 and Svensson at 72.70.

“The first round is just so important,” Runion said. “Whenever you are playing from behind, it adds more pressure, and you don’t play as free and loose. I want them to be free. I want them to be loose and play their game. It’s hard to fight those urges to want to press and try to do too much when you don’t need to.”

The other regionals opening Monday are at Michigan, North Carolina, Louisville, Stanford and Florida State. The Regional will run through Wednesday in Waco.

Live scoring will be at scoreboard.clippd.com. Live streaming will be at Babygrande Golf.