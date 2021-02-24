LSU women’s golf takes second place for the fourth time in the 2020-21 season

The third-ranked LSU women’s golf recorded its second straight second place finish on its spring schedule Tuesday in the ICON Invitational in Houston, finishing with a three-round score of 19-under 845 five strokes behind tourney champion Baylor.

LSU had three players finish in the top 10 of the tournament with Latanna Stone with tied for fifth, Ingrid Lindblad in seventh and Carla Tejedo Mulet tied for 10th.

“Of course, we wanted to win today but very proud of this group,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion said. “Back-to-back runner up finishes in two strong events is a great way to start the spring and keeps us motivated to keep working hard.”

Stone’s final round at 8-under 64 tied LSU’s record for the lowest round in school history. Her three-round score of 208 is her second lowest tournament score this season. It produced her third top 5 finish of the season.

Despite Lindblad 1-over 73 in the final round after 65 in Monday’s first round, her three-round score of 209 is her lowest of the season. She has finished in the top 10 in each tournament played this season.

“Ingrid and Latanna had two of the most impressive rounds in LSU history with Ingrid’s 65 the first round and Latanna’s 64 today, really proud of them,” Runion said. “Can’t say I am that surprised as they have been consistently working hard for a long time now and been playing really good golf.”

Tejedo Mulet shot even par and pitched five birdies within the final round. She earned her second to 10 finish of the season.

Kendall Griffin shot 1-over 73 on the day and finished tied for 26th place individually. Presley Baggett carded an even par 72 in the final round.

The Tigers have a quick turnaround as they travel to Columbia, South Carolina for the Gamecock Intercollegiate, which kicks off March 1-3, at the Columbia Golf Course.