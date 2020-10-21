LSU women’s golf takes 2nd place at The Ally

Led by two top 10 individual finishes, the No. 13 ranked LSU women’s golf team on Wednesday recorded its second second-place finish of the fall season at The Ally in West Point, Mississippi.

The Tigers shot a 7-under 857, the 11th best tournament score in LSU history. Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, despite a final round of 1-over, finished tied for third at 6-under 210. Freshman Tejedo Mulet’s final round of even par left her tied for seventh place at 2-under 214 in the first Top-10 finish of her collegiate career.

“We would have liked to win the (first-place) trophy today, but I was very pleased with another second-place finish for the second tournament in a row to start the season,” LSU women’s golf head coach Garrett Runion said. “I felt like we got better each day. Everybody contributed. The last two days, with our highest scores being a 73 and 74, that just shows how good our depth is and that anybody can contribute any time.

“I’m probably the most pleased that we made only one double bogey for the entire tournament as a team. No other team can say that. That was one of our goals – keep the big numbers off the scorecard and play the par fives well.”

Sophomore Latanna Stone had the low round of the day with a 3-under 69 and ended up even for the tournament at 216. Senior Kendall Griffin shot 1-under 71, finishing in a 22nd place tie with a 2-over 218. Junior transfer Jessica Bailey was 2-over in the final round.

“Kendall played well this week, she grinded out some solid rounds for us.,” Runion said. And Ingrid didn’t have her best stuff today, but she grinded back after a tough start. That’s what champions do and she contributed.

“Latanna played great and Carla is getting stronger every time she hits the course. This was just her second college golf tournament. She finished even par and felt like she left a lot on the table. So you know we got a good one with her. Now it is time to get rested and recharged before the last tournament of the Fall at Georgia.”

LSU is off until November 6-8 when they face off against another SEC-filled field at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.

The Ally, Final Team Results

1. South Carolina – 287-281-284 – 852 -12

2. LSU – 288-284-285 – 857 -7

3. Auburn – 283-294-284 – 861 -3

4. Ole Miss – 284-291-288 – 863 -1

5. Georgia – 297-285-286 – 868 +4

6. Tennessee – 290-280-300 – 870 +6

6. Florida – 280-301-289 – 870 +6

8. Alabama – 294-285-295 – 874 +10

9. Arkansas – 294-289-296 – 879 +15

9. Vanderbilt – 297-289-293 – 879 +15

11. Mississippi State – 293-299-291 – 883 +19

12. Kentucky – 302-294-296 – 892 +28

13. Texas A&M – 306-299-289 – 894 +30

14. Missouri – 299-307-309 – 915 +51

15. Southern Mississippi – 318-311-310 – 939 +75