LSU Women’s Golf: Rocio Tejedo Concludes Her Journey at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

On Thursday, LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo wrapped up her second outing at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at the Champion’s Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

With a solid finish, Tejedo completed her 36 holes at 2-over par 146 (72-74), tying for 40th in a competitive field of 71 of the best women’s amateurs. Defending champ Lottie Woad from England and Kiara Romero from the USA lead the pack, both sitting at an impressive 9-under par 135.

For the first time in tournament history, the cut stands at 1-under 143, ensuring a thrilling Saturday awaits the top 30 players and ties at Augusta National Golf Club.

During her final round, Tejedo scored one birdie, shining brightly on the par 3 sixth hole.

This year, she improved her performance by nine strokes over her previous appearance.

As the tournament takes a breather, Tejedo will enjoy a round on the iconic Augusta National course and the charming par 3 course on Friday.

Looking ahead, she and her fellow Tigers, currently ranked No. 11 in the NCAA standings, are set to tee off on April 14 at the Southeastern Conference championships at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.