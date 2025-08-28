LSU Women’s Golf: Rocio Tejedo and Francesca Fiorellini Earn Preseason Golf A-A Honors from Golfweek

August 28, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services Women's Golf 0
BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team have achieved recognition in the Golfweek’s 2025-26 Women’s College Golf Preseason All-America teams. Sophomore Rocio Tejedo from Spain and Francesca Fiorellini from Italy received this honor.

The announcement was made by Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan on Thursday.

Player Highlights

Rocio Tejedo

  • Preseason Team Selection: Second Team
  • Freshman Performance:
    • Led the team with a 71.49 stroke average
    • Achieved six top five finishes, including:
      • T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships
  • Current Rankings:
    • 28th in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings
    • Named a second team A-A by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
    • Finished her freshman campaign ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings

Francesca Fiorellini

  • Preseason Team Selection: Third Team
  • Transfer Background:
    • Transferred to LSU after her freshman year at UCLA
    • Was a second team All-Big Ten selection
    • Competed in 10 tournaments for the Bruins with a 73.9 scoring average
  • Notable Achievements:
    • Secured her first college win at the Bruin Wave Invitational by 10 strokes with a score of 9-under par 207
    • Advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024
  • Current Ranking: 96th in the present World Rankings

Upcoming Season

The Tigers will open their 2025-2026 season on Sept. 8 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Golfweek Preseason All-Americans for the 2025-26 Season

First Team

  • Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn
  • Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina
  • Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford
  • Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State
  • Jasmine Koo, So., USC
  • Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas
  • Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
  • Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas
  • Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford
  • Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon

Second Team

  • Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M
  • Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine
  • Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas
  • Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
  • Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
  • Catherine Park, Sr., USC
  • Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford
  • Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State
  • Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU
  • Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon

Third Team

  • Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M
  • Francesca Fiorellini, So., LSU
  • Grace Kilcrease, Sr., Oklahoma State
  • Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern
  • Marie Madsen, So., NC State
  • Avery McCrery, Fr., Duke
  • Elizabeth Rudisill, Fr., Vanderbilt
  • Scarlett Schremmer, Fr., Texas A&M
  • Karen Tsuru, Jr., Oregon
  • Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State

