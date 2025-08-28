LSU Women’s Golf: Rocio Tejedo and Francesca Fiorellini Earn Preseason Golf A-A Honors from Golfweek

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team have achieved recognition in the Golfweek’s 2025-26 Women’s College Golf Preseason All-America teams. Sophomore Rocio Tejedo from Spain and Francesca Fiorellini from Italy received this honor.

The announcement was made by Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan on Thursday.

Player Highlights

Rocio Tejedo

Preseason Team Selection: Second Team

Second Team Freshman Performance: Led the team with a 71.49 stroke average Achieved six top five finishes , including: T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships

Current Rankings: 28th in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings Named a second team A-A by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association Finished her freshman campaign ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings



Francesca Fiorellini

Preseason Team Selection: Third Team

Third Team Transfer Background: Transferred to LSU after her freshman year at UCLA Was a second team All-Big Ten selection Competed in 10 tournaments for the Bruins with a 73.9 scoring average

Notable Achievements: Secured her first college win at the Bruin Wave Invitational by 10 strokes with a score of 9-under par 207 Advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024

Current Ranking: 96th in the present World Rankings

Upcoming Season

The Tigers will open their 2025-2026 season on Sept. 8 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Golfweek Preseason All-Americans for the 2025-26 Season

First Team

Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn

Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina

Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford

Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State

Jasmine Koo, So., USC

Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas

Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford

Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas

Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford

Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon

Second Team

Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M

Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine

Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas

Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU

Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke

Catherine Park, Sr., USC

Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford

Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State

Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon

Third Team