LSU Women’s Golf: Rocio Tejedo and Francesca Fiorellini Earn Preseason Golf A-A Honors from Golfweek

BATON ROUGE – Two members of the LSU women’s golf team have achieved recognition in the Golfweek’s 2025-26 Women’s College Golf Preseason All-America teams. Sophomore Rocio Tejedo from Spain and Francesca Fiorellini from Italy received this honor.
The announcement was made by Golfweek writer Cameron Jourdan on Thursday.
Player Highlights
Rocio Tejedo
- Preseason Team Selection: Second Team
- Freshman Performance:
- Led the team with a 71.49 stroke average
- Achieved six top five finishes, including:
- T2 finish in the Southeastern Conference championships
- Current Rankings:
- 28th in the latest World Amateur Golf Rankings
- Named a second team A-A by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
- Finished her freshman campaign ranked 24th in the NCAA Scoreboard rankings
Francesca Fiorellini
- Preseason Team Selection: Third Team
- Transfer Background:
- Transferred to LSU after her freshman year at UCLA
- Was a second team All-Big Ten selection
- Competed in 10 tournaments for the Bruins with a 73.9 scoring average
- Notable Achievements:
- Secured her first college win at the Bruin Wave Invitational by 10 strokes with a score of 9-under par 207
- Advanced to the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2024
- Current Ranking: 96th in the present World Rankings
Upcoming Season
The Tigers will open their 2025-2026 season on Sept. 8 at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
Golfweek Preseason All-Americans for the 2025-26 Season
First Team
- Anna Davis, Jr., Auburn
- Eila Galitsky, So., South Carolina
- Megha Ganne, Sr., Stanford
- Kary Hollenbaugh, Sr., Ohio State
- Jasmine Koo, So., USC
- Maria Jose Marin, Jr., Arkansas
- Paula Martin Sampedro, Jr., Stanford
- Farah O’Keefe, Jr., Texas
- Meja Ortengren, So., Stanford
- Kiara Romero, Jr., Oregon
Second Team
- Vanessa Borovilos, So., Texas A&M
- Eunseo Choi, So., Pepperdine
- Lauren Kim, Jr., Texas
- Mackenzie Lee, Sr., SMU
- Rianne Malixi, Fr., Duke
- Catherine Park, Sr., USC
- Andrea Revuelta, So., Stanford
- Patience Rhodes, Jr., Arizona State
- Rocio Tejedo, So., LSU
- Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, So., Oregon
Third Team
- Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Jr., Texas A&M
- Francesca Fiorellini, So., LSU
- Grace Kilcrease, Sr., Oklahoma State
- Arianna Lau, Fr., Northwestern
- Marie Madsen, So., NC State
- Avery McCrery, Fr., Duke
- Elizabeth Rudisill, Fr., Vanderbilt
- Scarlett Schremmer, Fr., Texas A&M
- Karen Tsuru, Jr., Oregon
- Avery Weed, Jr., Mississippi State
