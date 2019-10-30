LSU women’s golf releases its 2021-22 schedule

Eight tournaments that will hopefully set the LSU women’s golf team up for another run at an NCAA championship appearance were announced on Wednesday for the 2021-22 season.

Garrett Runion, who took the Tigers to the Southeastern Conference semifinals and a ninth-place finish in the NCAA championship a year ago, will return for his fourth season as the head coach of the LSU women.

“Last season we played the seventh toughest schedule in the country and I would expect this season’s schedule to end up being very similar if not stronger,” Runion said. “We have a couple new and prestigious tournaments being televised on the Golf Channel that I know our ladies are looking forward to. I am very excited about this challenging schedule as it is spreads out across the country and will prepare our team for NCAA regionals and nationals as we will play on many different grasses in various conditions.”

The schedule for the nationally-ranked Tigers is split into four tournaments in the fall and the spring.

LSU will travel to Lake Elmo, Minnesota in the opener for the ANNIKA Invitational Presented by 3M at the Royal Golf Club on Sept. 13-15.

Tournament No. 2 of the season will come a few weeks later with the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois, hosted at Medinah Country Club – Course #2 (Oct. 11-12).

The Tigers will wrap up the fall schedule by with two more October events, first at the Jackson T Stephens Cup in Roland, Arkansas at Alotian Club (Oct. 18-20), and then The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, at Old Waverly (West Point, Mississippi, Oct. 25-27).