LSU women’s golf reaches No. 3 in national rankings

The LSU women’s golf team, coming off two consecutive team wins, has risen to No. 3 in this week’s Golfstat Performance Rankings.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

LSU was No. 6 prior to its win in the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate event last week against what was to date the toughest field in women’s golf this year.

Freshman Edit Hertzman has her best finish in just her fifth event finishing second with a final round of 67 to finish at 4-under par 209.

LSU had two other players, senior Ingrid Lindblad and sophomore Aine Donegan, finish in the top 13 in the 90-player individual competition.

The Tigers will next be in action March 24-26 at the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, South Carolina.