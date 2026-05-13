LSU Women’s Golf Makes NCAA Championships For School Record 6th Straight Year

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The LSU Tigers played a solid final round Wednesday in the NCAA Regional at the Ridgewood Country Club in Waco, Texas, to advance to the NCAA Championships for a school record sixth straight year.

LSU finished fourth with a total of 1-over par 841 to be one of the five advancing teams from the Waco site to the 30-team NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, May 22-27.

The Tigers posted a final round of 2-over 282 to keep in a qualifying position all throughout the round. Joining LSU in California from this regional will be first place SMU, Texas A&M, Baylor and Tennessee. The Vols won a five-woman playoff with Tulsa for the final qualifying spot. LSU posted rounds of 287-272-282.

“Six straight years,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “I’m very proud of that. To have a consistent program like that, to extend our record streak. To be around at the end for so many years in a row just shows the consistency we have and the high level that the team performed over the last few years.”

The Tigers were led by senior Taylor Riley at 1-under par 69, her second consecutive under par round, while Francesca Fiorellini rolled in a long birdie putt on the 18th hole to finish at even par 70. Ryleigh Knaub had a 1-over 71 and Josefin Widal had a 2-over 72.

Fiorellini finished at 5-under 205 (67-68-70) to finish in third place for tournament medalist honors. Vanessa Borovilos of Texas A&M finished on top at 10-under par 200, including a 5-under 65 on the final night. Kirstin Angosta of TCU was second at 6-under par 204 with Fiorellini, Kirra St. Laurent, Kiara Romero and Celine Chen of SMU, all tying for third at 5-under par 205. Angosta will be the individual advancer to the championship event as the low scorer among players not on advancing teams.

Riley and Knaub finished tied for 20th at 2-over par 212. Riley had rounds of 75-68-69, while Knaub had rounds of 75-66-71.

Runion and his Tiger players have experienced the pressure of regionals in more than one fashion, twice in the last four years having to come from behind to qualify.

“It’s the gauntlet,” said Coach Runion. “It’s grueling. The last round of a regional is the hardest day in college golf. Top ten teams miss out every year. That’s why it makes six in a row so satisfying. There’s a lot of good programs that can’t say that.”

The Tigers advanced on a course that none of the players and coaching staff had seen before. But they ended up with a little inside help from some LSU friends, according to Runion.

“I want to thank Danny Palmer, who is on our Tiger Athletic Foundation board and lives in Waco,” Runion said. “As soon as we got the regional bid, he emailed me and told me he was a member here. He gave us some notes and came out all four days, including the practice round, and gave us some local knowledge.”

NCAA WACO REGIONAL

Ridgewood Country Club – Waco, Texas

Final Team Results (Par 280-840)

Top 5 Advance to NCAA Championships

(NCAA Scoreboard Rank in Parenthesis)



1 SMU (No. 21) – 277-269-277 – 823 -17

2 Texas A&M (No. 4) – 280-274-275 –829 -11

3 Baylor (No. 26) – 288-278-274 – 840 E

4 LSU (No. 36) – 287-272-282 – 841 +1

T5 Tennessee (No. 16) – 282-286-279 – 847 +7

(Tennessee wins final qualifying spot in playoff.)

T5 Tulsa (No. 49) – 286-280-281 – 847 +7

7 Oregon (No. 8) – 280-283-286 – 849 +9

8 TCU (No. 42) – 295-276-283 – 854 +14

9 Colorado – 292-291-291 – 874 +34

10 Tarleton State – 290-290-297 – 877 +37

11 Prairie View A&M – 319-300-320 – 939 +99

12 Northern Arizona – 296-NA-NA

Top 5 Individuals (Par 70-210)

1 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 66-69-65 – 200 -10

2 Kirstin Angosta, TCU – 72-66-66 – 204 -6

(Angosta advances as top individual not on advancing team)

T3 Francesca Fiorellini, LSU – 67-68-70 – 205 -5

T3 Kirra St. Laurent, SMU – 71-64-70 – 205 -5

T3 Kiara Romero, Oregon – 66-70-69 – 205 -5

T3 Celine Chen, SMU – 67-71-67 – 205 -5

LSU Scores

T3 Francesca Fiorellini – 67-68-70 – 205 -5

T20 Ryleigh Knaub – 75-66-71 – 212 +2

T20 Taylor Riley – 75-68-69 – 212 +2

T28 Josefin Widal – 72-70-72 – 214 +4

T39 Elsa Svensson – 73-71-74 – 218 +8