LSU Women’s Golf Finishes Tied For 6th At Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

LSU freshman golfer Ryleigh Knaub posted a third straight round of 1-under 70 and finished solo fourth in the prestigious Darius Rucker Intercollegiate which concluded Wednesday at the Long Cove Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Knaub finished with four birdies in her round, including three straight on the first nine holes to post her best spot in the final standings in her opening year at LSU. She has now posted back-to-back Top 10 finishes after her T10 in the Moon Golf Invitational in her home state of Florida.

Knaub finished at 3-under par 210 (70-70-70), four shots off the wire-to-wire win of Farah O’Keefe of Texas at 7-under par 206 on the 6,378 par 71 layout. O’Keefe had rounds of 64-70-72. Elin Pudas Remier at 6-under 207 was second and Rianne Malixi of Duke moved up 23 spots to solo third with a course record 63 that brought her in at 4-under 209.

The Tigers as a team on the final day posted a 9-over 293 to finish at 19-over 871 (295-283-293). LSU finished in a tie for sixth place with Wake Forest.

Texas went wire-to-wire to win the team event as well at 2-over par 854 (279-288-287). The Longhorns won by two strokes over Florida State at 4-over 856 (287-283-286) and it was six shots back to Arkansas in third at 10-over 862 (298-280-284).

Along with Knaub, LSU counted a 2-over 73 from Francesca Fiorellini, a 3-over 74 from Elsa Svensson and a 5-over 76 from Taylor Riley.

Knaub statistically, finished T2 in the 90-player field on par 5 holes at 4.67 with Riley T6 in the field at 4.78. Knaub was also T8 in the field with 11 birdies and Fiorellini was T1 in the tournament in pars with 40 over 54 holes.

The LSU team was eighth in the 17-team field with 39 birdies.

The Tigers will next be in action March 16-17 in Austin, Texas at the University of Texas Golf Club for the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational.

Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

Long Cove Club – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Final Team Results – Par 284-852

1 No. 9 Texas – 279-288-287 – 854 +2

2 No. 26 Florida State – 287-283-286 – 856 +4

3 No. 8 Arkansas – 298-280-284 – 862 +10

4 No. 12 Duke – 296-291-276 – 863 +11

5 No. 5 Auburn – 294-293-279 – 866 +14

T6 No. 35 LSU – 295-283-293 – 871 +19

T6 No. 6 Wake Forest – 295-286-290 – 871 +19

8 No. 41 Ohio State – 296-291-285 – 872 +20

9 No. 20 Northwestern – 2979-289-292 – 878 +26

10 No. 14 Vanderbilt – 299-285-295 – 879 +27

T11 No. 34 Kentucky – 301-296-283 – 880 +28

T11 Georgia – 303-294-283 – 880 +28

13 No. 15 Ole Miss – 300-296-286 – 882 +30

14 No. 23 Arizona – 300-294-289 – 883 +31

15 Alabama – 299-303-286 – 888 +36

16 No. 21 Arizona State – 305-303-282 – 890 +38

17 No. 18 South Carolina – 304-292-296 – 892 +40

Individual Top 5 (Par 71-213)

1 No. 7 Farah O’Keefe, Texas – 64-70-72 – 206 -7

2 Elin Pudas Remler, Florida State – 69-66-72 – 207 -6

3 No. 19 Rianne Malixi, Duke – 74-72-63 – 209 -4

4 Ryleigh Knaub, LSU – 70-70-70 – 210 -3

T5 No. 1 Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas – 70-74-67 – 211 -2

T5 Karoline Tuttle, Georgia – 70-74-67 – 211 -2

LSU Scores

4 Ryleigh Knaub – 70-70-70 – 210 -3

T25 Francesca Fiorellini – 73-72-73 – 218 +5

T33 Taylor Riley – 74-69-76 – 219 +6

T52 Elsa Svensson – 78-72-74 – 224 +11

90 Rocio Tejedo – 83-87-80 – 250 +37