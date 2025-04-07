LSU Women’s Basketball’s Aalyah Del Rosario Enters The Portal, Sources Say

The LSU women’s basketball program is set to lose a key sophomore as Aalyah Del Rosario, a towering 6-foot-6 center, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Del Rosario, part of LSU’s highly acclaimed 2023 freshman class, is searching for a new team for her upcoming junior season. Despite being the seventh-best recruit in her class according to ESPN, Del Rosario struggled to secure a consistent role at LSU.

During her freshman year, Del Rosario saw action in all 37 games, stepping up after starter Sa’Myah Smith suffered a season-ending injury. She averaged approximately 11 minutes per game. However, her sophomore year saw a reduction in playing time. With Smith’s return and the rise of transfer forward Jersey Wolfenbarger as a primary reserve, Del Rosario found herself on the outside looking in, managing only three games with at least 10 minutes against SEC opponents in 2025.

Her decision to enter the transfer portal aligns with a trend among her class, as former teammates Janae Kent and Angelica Velez also sought new opportunities, moving to Texas A&M and Syracuse, respectively. Del Rosario, a standout recruit, leaves behind Mikaylah Williams as the lone representative of that freshman cohort still on the Tigers’ roster.

LSU, however, is preparing to bolster its lineup with fresh talent. The Tigers recently secured the top-ranked freshman class for 2025, featuring forward Grace Knox and guards ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Bella Hines, all ranked within ESPN’s top 30.

Additionally, on Monday, LSU announced the signing of Kate Koval, a 6-5 forward transfer from Notre Dame and a top-five recruit from the 2024 class. These newcomers aim to propel LSU beyond the Elite Eight next season. With Wolfenbarger as the sole returning frontcourt player, the Tigers face a roster shakeup. Smith entered the portal on March 31, joining Del Rosario and veteran point guard Last-Tear Poa in seeking transfers. On3.com first broke the news of Del Rosario’s departure.

Aaliyah Del Rosario has entered the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/bTpJ5z7bPM — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 7, 2025