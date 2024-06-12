LSU women’s basketball will host Stanford in SEC/ACC Challenge next season

The LSU women’s basketball team will host Stanford on Dec. 5 for the second season of the SEC/ACC Challenge.
Last season, Kim Mulkey’s squad played host to Virginia Tech and earned an 82-64 win for the SEC. Stanford is entering its first season in the ACC after making the switch from the Pac-12.
The Cardinal have won three national championships in women’s basketball, most recently in 2021. They’ll be led by first-year head coach Kate Paye who has previously served as the assistant for the now retired Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer.
2024 SEC/ACC Challenge Schedule:
Wednesday, December 4
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, December 5
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia
