LSU women’s basketball will host Stanford in SEC/ACC Challenge next season

The LSU women’s basketball team will host Stanford on Dec. 5 for the second season of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Last season, Kim Mulkey’s squad played host to Virginia Tech and earned an 82-64 win for the SEC. Stanford is entering its first season in the ACC after making the switch from the Pac-12.

The Cardinal have won three national championships in women’s basketball, most recently in 2021. They’ll be led by first-year head coach Kate Paye who has previously served as the assistant for the now retired Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer.

2024 SEC/ACC Challenge Schedule:

Wednesday, December 4

Florida State at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Oklahoma at Louisville

Vanderbilt at Miami

Syracuse at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Georgia

Thursday, December 5

Boston College at Arkansas

Alabama at Cal

Florida at Clemson

Duke at South Carolina

Kentucky at North Carolina

Ole Miss at NC State

Texas at Notre Dame

SMU at Missouri

Stanford at LSU

Auburn at Virginia