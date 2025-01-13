LSU Women’s Basketball Up To No. 5 in Latest AP Poll

LSU jumped up one spot to No. 5 in the lates AP Poll Monday morning as the Tigers are off to their second-best start in program history.

LSU (18-0) remains as on the final three undefeated teams along with UCLA (16-0) and Ohio State (16-0). The Tigers are in action tonight against Vanderbilt at 6 p.m. CT in the PMAC on the SEC Network.

AP Poll – January 13, 2025

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. LSU

6. UConn

7. Texas

8. Maryland

9. Ohio State

10. TCU

11. Kansas State

12. Kentucky

13. Oklahoma

14. North Carolina

15. Tennessee

16. Duke

17. Georgia Tech

18. Cal

19. Alabama

20. West Virginia

21. N.C. State

22. Michigan State

23. Utah

24. Minnesota

24. Oklahoma State