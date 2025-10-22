LSU Women’s Basketball Trio Makes Pre-Season All-SEC Team – Flau’Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams And MiLaysia Fulwiley

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU women’s basketball players Flau’Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and newcomer MiLaysia Fulwiley were named pre-season All-Southeastern Conference by the league coaches on Wednesday.

Johnson and Williams made first team with Fulwiley on the second team. The coaches picked LSU to finish third behind Texas and South Carolina with Oklahoma and Tennessee rounding out the top five.

In the media poll released on Oct. 14, Johnson was selected to the first team and Williams to the second.

Johnson enters her fourth and final season as one of the top returning guards in the country. She averaged 18.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season. Williams is entering her third season after averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists last year.

Fulwiley, a game-changing 5-foot-10 guard, joined the LSU program in the offseason as one of the nation’s most creative offensive players. In her two seasons at South Carolina, she came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games for free – Mississippi College at 7 p.m. Thursday and Langston on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 4 at home against Houston Christian at 7 p.m.

COACHES ALL-SEC PRE-SEASON TEAM

Player of the Year: Madison Booker, Texas

First Team All-SEC: Flau’jae Johnson, LSU; Mikaylah Williams, LSU; Raegan Beers, Oklahoma; Joyce Edwards, South Carolina; Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina; Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee; Madison Booker, Texas; Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt.

Second Team All-SEC: Essence Cody, Alabama; Liv McGill, Florida; Teonni Key, Kentucky; Clara Strack, Kentucky; Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss; Payton Verhulst, Oklahoma; MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU; Rori Harmon, Texas.