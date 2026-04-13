LSU Women’s Basketball Transfer Portal Update: What’s Next For Kim Mulkey And The Tigers?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The NCAA women’s basketball transfer portal opened a week ago, and LSU has already seen significant roster movement heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Tigers have had four players depart, all from the guard position. That group includes starting sophomore Jada Richard, promising freshmen Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines and senior Kailyn Gilbert, who appeared in just five games this season.

Hines signed with TCU on Sunday after the Horned Frogs’ Elite Eight run, while Bourrage committed to Illinois late last week. Richard officially entered the portal Monday morning with a “do not contact” tag. Gilbert’s next destination has not yet been announced.

Fort Worth, you're going to love watching her hoop ✍️



Welcome to the family, Bella!



🗞️| https://t.co/i056u15YaQ#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/4AJ8DR76kT — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) April 13, 2026

Despite the losses, LSU has moved quickly to reload in the backcourt. Head coach Kim Mulkey added two experienced guards over the weekend: 6-1 Florida transfer Laila Reynolds and 5-8 Iowa State transfer Jaida Williams.

Reynolds, a three-year starter at Florida, is expected to step into a wing role similar to what Flau’jae Johnson held. While not known for her three-point shooting, Reynolds excels in transition and can attack the rim effectively, using her size to finish through contact. She also brings defensive production, averaging a career-best 1.7 steals per game this past season, helping offset Johnson’s departure.

Williams, coming from Iowa State, projects as LSU’s primary point guard and a replacement for Richard. A pass-first floor general, Williams averaged 7.7 assists per game last season and served as the catalyst for the Cyclones’ offense. Though her shooting numbers (41.7% from the field, 30.3% from three) were not the best, LSU’s staff has a strong track record of developing guards.

What’s Next?

LSU’s biggest remaining need is in the frontcourt. The Tigers are looking to add multiple impact post players, as last season showed the importance of size and interior presence in championship contention. Sources told Tiger Rag that LSU has been in contact with several key targets.

Potential additions:

Fatmata Janneh, Jr., Texas A&M

The 6-foot-2 forward is likely near the top of LSU’s board. She averaged 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season, recording 12 double-doubles. Despite her height, Janneh’s length and motor make her a dominant rebounder and strong fit in Mulkey’s system.

Khyala Ngodu, Jr., UCF

At 6-3, Ngodu brings physicality and versatility. She posted 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game this season. Ngodu is a reliable defender with a solid midrange game, which fits the mold of a traditional Mulkey frontcourt player.

Fatima Diakhate, Jr., Pittsburgh

Standing at 6-5, Diakhate is one of the most sought-after bigs in the portal. She averaged 9.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season. Diakhate, who is a three-year starter that began her career at Georgia, provides the size and interior presence LSU lacked this past season.

Olivyah Edwards, Forward, Incoming Freshman (Uncommitted)

While not a transfer, Edwards remains a key target. The former Tennessee signee reopened her recruitment and is now one of the top available players in the 2026 class. Edwards is a consensus five-star prospect and top-five player nationally. She offers one-of-a-kind athleticism, transition scoring and also has a reliable midrange jumper. If LSU misses on portal bigs, she becomes a strong alternative with high upside.

🚨WOMEN'S DUNK🚨



Oliviyah Edwards (@EdwardsOliviyah) Throws DOWN the jam for a score of 71 on the opening dunk pic.twitter.com/Sd5H5Q2Gij — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 31, 2026

COMMITMENTS/SIGNEES (2)

Laila Reynolds, Guard, Jr., Florida

Jaida Williams, Guard, Jr., Iowa State

DEPARTURES (4)

Divine Bourrage, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to Illinois

Bella Hines, Guard, Fr.,…Signed to TCU

Jada Richard, Guard, So.,…TBA

Kailyn Gilbert, Guard, Sr.,…TBA