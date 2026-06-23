LSU Women’s Basketball Tip-Offs Announced For Villanova And North Carolina State In Fort Myers, Florida

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The complete schedule for the LSU women’s basketball team’s 2026 Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off has been confirmed, featuring the Tigers playing Villanova and North Carolina State during Thanksgiving week on ION, a pay TV network.

LSU meets Villanova on the Friday after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m. central time and will play North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3:30 p.m. – both at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

The event will showcase eight premier women’s college basketball programs, including Kansas State, Indiana, TCU, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech in addition to LSU, Villanova and NC State.

Travel packages are available now for fans planning to attend with tickets, hotel accommodations and parking. Go to www.womensfortmyerstipoff.com/travel.

The Tigers are coming off a 29-6 season in 2025-26 with a 12-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference and back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances after winning the 2023 national title and reaching the Elite Eight in 2024.

North Carolina State reached the 2024 Final Four.