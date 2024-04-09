LSU women’s basketball team loses another player to the transfer portal

Kim Mulkey and the LSU women’s basketball team have lost another player to the transfer portal.

Freshman guard Angelica Velez entered the portal after one season at LSU where she played 111 minutes in 23 games. She scored 27 points with 13 assists and 18 turnovers in her time as a Tiger.

She was the No. 44 ranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and came to the Tigers in the same class as Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario and Janae Kent. She played with Del Rosario in high school and the two came to LSU together in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country.

Velez is the second LSU player to enter the portal after Hailey Van Lith decided to transfer last week after just one season in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers have also signed a player from the portal after Jersey Wolfenbarger announced she would transfer to LSU in March. The Tigers have two more transfers scheduled to visit LSU this month.