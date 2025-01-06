LSU Women’s Basketball Stays Put at No. 6 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – LSU remained at No. 6 in the AP Poll on Monday for the third week in a row after opening SEC play with two wins at Arkansas and against Auburn.

The Tigers are one of five remaining unbeaten teams across the country and their 17-game win streak is the currently the longest in the nation.

LSU travels to Knoxville to face No. 16 Tennessee on the road Thursday night. With College Football Playoff games going on Thursday, LSU’s game will only be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Lady Vols won their first 13 games of the season but suffered their first loss on Sunday against Oklahoma.

AP Poll – January 6, 2025

1. UCLA

2. South Carolina

3. Notre Dame

4. USC

5. Texas

6. LSU

7. UConn

8. Maryland

9. Ohio State

10. Oklahoma

11. TCU

12. Kansas State

13. Georgia Tech

14. Duke

15. Kentucky

16. Tennessee

17. West Virginia

18. Alabama

19. North Carolina

20. Michigan State

21. North Carolina State

22 Utah

23. Iowa

24. Cal

25. Michigan