LSU Women’s Basketball Star Flau’Jae Johnson To Be Featured On ESPN’s Full Court Press

LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson will be featured in the second season of ESPN’s Full Court Press as the show follows three of the nation’s top players throughout the season.

Along with Johnson, Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and USC’s Kiki Iriafan will also be featured. Full Court Press is produced by Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures in partnership with ESPN. It is a four-part series that takes viewers inside the world of elite women’s college basketball.

The premiere schedule is as follows. All episodes will also be available to stream on ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ immediately following their television premieres.

Episode 1: May 3 at noon CT on ESPN

Episode 2: May 3 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN

Episode 3: May 11 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Episode 4: May 11 at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2

Johnson is leading LSU with 18.9 points per game throughout the season entering the NCAA Tournament. The junior was a First Team All-SEC selection. After finishing the season last year with three straight 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament, Johnson started this season with at least 20 points in five of LSU’s first six games and has 15 total games with 20+ points this season. Johnson has five double-doubles this season and has four games with 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists (one of three LSU players with multiple 25-5-5 games in a season over the past 25 years.) Defensively, Johnson has constantly been tasked with guarding the opposing team’s top perimeter player. In LSU’s win over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with 4 blocks.

Not only a star on the court, Johnson is also a rap star and has a record deal with Jay Z’s Roc Nation. Last summer she featured Lil Wayne on her song ‘Came Out A Beast.’ She has capitalized in the NIL era with numerous brand deals.