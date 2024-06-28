LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson releases debut album

LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson released her debut album on Friday.

The 20-year-old rapper’s albums is called “Best of Both Worlds” and includes songs featuring NLE Choppa. The single “Pop It” was recently used in a promotional video for LSU gymnastics.

Johnson said part of the reason she chose to come to LSU was because Kim Mulkey didn’t require her to choose rap or basketball. She said some schools that recruited her asked her to pick between the two passions.

She got her start in rap because of her father, Jason Johnson. He went by the name Camoflauge.