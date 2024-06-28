LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson releases debut album

June 28, 2024 Will Nickel Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey waits to congratulate sophomore guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) during LSU's SEC showdown with No. 1 South Carolina at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. PHOTO BY: Michael Bacigalupi

LSU women’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson released her debut album on Friday.

The 20-year-old rapper’s albums is called “Best of Both Worlds” and includes songs featuring NLE Choppa. The single “Pop It” was recently used in a promotional video for LSU gymnastics.

Johnson said part of the reason she chose to come to LSU was because Kim Mulkey didn’t require her to choose rap or basketball. She said some schools that recruited her asked her to pick between the two passions.

She got her start in rap because of her father, Jason Johnson. He went by the name Camoflauge.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


÷ eight = 1