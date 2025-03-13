LSU Women’s Basketball Star Aneesah Morrow A Semifinalist For Naismith Player of the Year

ATLANTA – LSU’s Aneesah Morrow is a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year trophy, announced Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Morrow was also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the week.

The First Team All-SEC senior from Chicago has been one of the nation’s most dominant players this season. She leads the nation with 13.6 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles. She has 15 games this season with 20+ points, including a 36-point performance against Florida which set the LSU program record for points in a SEC Tournament game. Morrow has also grabbed 15+ rebounds in 13 games, including four with 20+ rebounds (two 20/20 games). In eight games, Morrow has recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

A dominant player throughout her whole career, Morrow is leaving her name in the record books. She is one of two players in NCAA history with over 100 career double-doubles. Her 1,665 career rebounds ranks No. 4 all-time in NCAA DI history. She is also one of eight players in NCAA DI history with 2,500 career points and 1,500 career rebounds.

2025 Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist:

Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Madison Booker, Texas

Paige Bueckers, UConn

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State

Olivia Miles, Notre Dame

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Hailey Van Lith, TCU

JuJu Watkins, USC