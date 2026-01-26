LSU Women’s Basketball Remains No. 6 In New AP Poll

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team remains as the No. 6 team in the country in this week’s new Associated Press Top 25.

The Southeastern Conference landed 10 teams in this week’s AP-Poll, marking the first time in the 50-year history of the poll that a single conference has 10 teams in the Top 25 (No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 23 Georgia, No. 24 Alabama).

In the team’s lone game last week, the Tigers (18-2, 4-2 SEC) dominated Texas A&M (8-8, 1-6 SEC), 98-64, on Thursday at Reed Arena in College Station.

LSU is back in action tonight as it host Florida (13-8, 1-5 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assemby Center (6 p.m., SEC Network).