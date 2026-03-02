LSU Women’s Basketball Remains At No. 6 In AP Poll

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team remained as the No. 6 team in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers will enter the SEC Tournament as a projected No. 2 seed and the No. 7 overall team in the latest NCAA Tournament projections by ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Crème.

Crème placed LSU in Region 1 of the Fort Worth Regional, where it would be paired with No. 1 overall seed UConn (31-0, 20-0 Big East).

LSU will have a chance to improve its No. 1 seed chances this weekend at the SEC Tournament. If No. 7 Oklahoma beats Mississippi State or Florida, the Tigers could earn another top-10 win on Friday, likely setting up a semifinal rematch with No. 3 South Carolina. Winning the SEC Championship would likely secure LSU the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Even with a No. 1 seed still within reach, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey isn’t focused on seeding.

“I just want to host the first and second round games here,” Mulkey said on Sunday after the win over Mississippi State. “I think our fans deserve it, our team deserves it and certainly, we’d like to be in Fort Worth, but wherever we are, we’ll hop on that plane and go.”