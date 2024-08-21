LSU Women’s Basketball Releases Schedule for 2024-25 Season

The LSU Women’s Basketball team, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced its schedule Wednesday afternoon for the Tigers’ 50th season which is set to start at the beginning of November. The SEC Network will have coverage Thursday afternoon centered on the conference’s women’s basketball schedule release.

LSU will play 18 home games (plus two exhibitions) and 10 road games along with a handful of neutral games throughout the regular season. The schedule includes a Thanksgiving Tournament in the Bahamas, homecoming games for Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams and Hall of Fame Showcase game in Connecticut.

For the SEC schedule, the Tigers will play each conference opponent only once except for Tennessee for a home-and-home. LSU will face Oklahoma at home and Texas on the road in those team’s inaugural season in the league. Five of LSU’s eight home SEC game will come on a Sunday.

For those who have season tickets, there will be a relocation and upgrade process that will become available in the coming weeks. Single game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the seasons. Fans are invited to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball.

All of LSU’s games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. In addition, LSU’s games on December 5 against Stanford and on January 23 at South Carolina will both be simulcast on 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge. A television schedule for the season will be released on a later date.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her fourth season leading the Tigers after an Elite Eight run last season. LSU returns key players Second Team All-SEC Flau’Jae Johnson, First Team All-SEC Aneesah Morrow, Last-Tear Poa and SEC Freshman of the Year Mikaylah Williams. Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, will be back to full strength after suffering a torn ACL early last season and 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario will look to build on her strong freshman season. The Tigers also brought in a trio of guards from the transfer portal in Sheyeann Day-Wilson, Mjracle Sheppard and Kailin Gilbert along with post Jersey Wolfenberger. Jada Richard, a guard out of Lafayetter, will be the lone freshman on the team.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October to prepare for the season. LSU will face Xavier (LA) on October 24 and LSU-Alexandria on October 30.

LSU’s season opener will be November 4 at home against Eastern Kentucky. The Tigers will remain home throughout November with games against Northwestern State (Nov. 8), Charleston Southern (Nov. 12), Murray State (Nov. 15), Troy (Nov. 18) and Tulane (Nov. 20).

The Tigers will be in Nassua, Bahamas during Thanksgiving week at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. LSU will play two games there and the opponents will be announced on a later date.

After returning home, on the first Day of December LSU will host NC Central. The Tigers’ opponent for this year’s SEC/ACC Challenge will be ACC newcomer Stanford on December 5 in the PMAC.

Williams will play in front of a hometown crowd in Bossier City, Louisiana on December 8 when the Tigers face Grambling State at Brookshire Grocery Arena. LSU will return home to host another in-state school in Louisiana-Lafayette on December 15.

For its final two games before a quick break for the holiday, LSU will take on Seton Hall at the Hall of Fame Showcase in Uncasville, Conn., right down the road from the Basketball Hall of Fame where Coach Mulkey was inducted in 2021 and where assistant Coach Seimone Augustus will be inducted in October.

LSU’s final non-conference game will come after the holiday break on December 29 when the Tigers host Albany.

LSU will open its SEC slate on the road at Arkansas (1/2) before hosting Auburn in its SEC home opener on a Sunday (1/5). LSU’s first matchup against Tennessee will follow, first going to Knoxville (1/9). The Tigers’ final game before their first bye will be a Monday night matchup in the PMAC against Vanderbilt (1/13).

Following the bye, LSU will travel to Gainesville to face the Gators (1/19) before a Thursday night matchup at South Carolina (1/23). After the two road games, LSU will be home for its next three matchups against Texas A&M (1/26), Oklahoma (1/30) and Mississippi State (2/2). LSU will face Missouri (2/6) on the road before the Tigers welcome Tennessee to Baton Rouge (2/9), leading into its second of two byes.

The Tigers will hit the home stretch of the regular season with a visit to Austin to face Texas (2/16). LSU will welcome Georgia in to the PMAC (2/20) before going back on the road for its final two away games at Kentucky (2/23) and at Alabama 2/27). LSU will close the regular season at home against Ole Miss (3/2).

The SEC Tournament will once again be held in Greenville, South Carolina from March 5-9. Selection Sunday for 2025 March Madness will take place a week later on March 16.

2024-25 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location

10/24 Xavier (LA) – EXB Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

10/30 LSU-Alexandria – EXB Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/4 Eastern Kentucky Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/8 Northwestern St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/12 Charleston Southern Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/15 Murray St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/18 Troy Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

11/20 Tulane Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship

11/25 TBD Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

11/27 TBD Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center

12/1 NC Central Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/5 Stanford – SEC/ACC Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/8 Grambling State Bossier City, La. (Brookshire Grocery Arena)

12/15 ULL Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

12/17 Seton Hall – HOF Showcase Uncasville, Conn. (Mohegan Sun Arena)

12/19 at Illinois-Chicago Chicago, Ill. (Credit Union 1 Arena)

12/29 Albany Baton Rouge (PMAC)

1/2 at Arkansas Fayeteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)

1/5 Auburn Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/9 at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

1/13 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/19 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen C. O’Connell Center)

1/23 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

1/26 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

1/30 Oklahoma Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/2 Mississippi St. Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/6 at Missouri Columbia, Mizz. (Mizzou Arena)

2/9 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/16 at Texas Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

2/20 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)

2/23 at Kentucky Lexington, Kent. (Memorial Coliseum)

2/27 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)

3/2 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. (PMAC)