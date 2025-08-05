LSU Women’s Basketball Releases 2025-26 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Southeastern Conference, announced its schedule Tuesday morning for the Tigers’ 51st season, which is set to begin on Nov. 4 against Houston Christian.

LSU will play 15 home games (plus two exhibitions) and 12 road games along with a handful of neutral site contests in the non-conference slate.

The schedule includes a Thanksgiving Tournament for the fifth-straight season in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Tigers’ first road trip in the ACC/SEC Challenge since it began during the 2023-24 season.

For the SEC schedule, LSU will play each conference opponent only once except for Texas, which will feature a home-and-home. Three of LSU’s home SEC games will come on a Sunday with three more occurring on Thursday. LSU will play on Monday once.

For the first time since January 2005, the Tigers will play on Saturday for a regular-season conference game (vs. South Carolina). The last time, when CBS aired women’s college basketball games, the top-ranked Tigers came away with a 76-52 victory against No. 17 Georgia at home.

Single game tickets will go on sale closer to the start of the season. Fans are invited to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU women’s basketball.

All of LSU’s games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. A television schedule for the season will be released on a later date.

Coach Kim Mulkey returns for her fifth season leading the Tigers after another Elite Eight run last season. LSU returns key players including First-Team All-SEC duo Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Kailyn Gilbert, an important role player who logged impactful minutes last year, also returns to the loaded backcourt alongside sophomore Jada Richard, who will look to build on her strong freshman season.

LSU brought in a trio of transfers. The Tigers added the gem of the offseason recruiting cycle in MiLaysia Fulwiley from South Carolina and two post players, Amiya Joyner from East Carolina and Kate Koval from Notre Dame.

LSU will put the No. 1 recruiting class on display this season with Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage, and Grace Knox. LSU’s class was unanimously ranked No. 1 across all the different recruiting services. All four signees were five-star recruits who rank as high as the top-24. LSU would add Meghan Yarnevich in May to round out the freshman class for the 2025-26 season.

The Tigers will host two exhibition games which will be open to the public at the end of October to prepare for the season. LSU will face Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30. LSU’s season opener will be Nov. 4 at home against Houston Christian. After battling with in-state opponent Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 6, the Tigers will hit the road to compete against Georgia Southern in Statesboro, Ga. on Nov. 9.

LSU will then host Charlotte on Nov. 12 and travel to New Orleans on Nov. 17 to take on Tulane. The Tigers will play at home against Alcorn State (Nov. 20) before traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands to compete in the Paradise Jam tournament (Nov. 28-29). LSU will play two games there, opening up with Marist before taking on Miami (OH) or Washington State, depending on the first round results.

Before coming home for a four-game home stretch, LSU will face Duke (Dec. 4) and the University of New Orleans (Dec. 7) on the road. The LSU-Duke matchup will be a part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. LSU is 2-0 in the ACC/SEC Challenge with victories over Virginia Tech and Stanford.

The Tigers’ four-game home stretch begins on Dec. 16 against Morgan State with Texas-Arlington (Dec. 21) and Alabama State (Dec. 28) rounding out the non-conference schedule. The LSU-Alabama State game will occur after the holiday break.

LSU will open the SEC slate and the new year with a matchup against Kentucky inside the Maravich Center on Jan. 1. The Tigers will follow that up with two road games at Vanderbilt (Jan. 4) and Georgia (Jan. 8). LSU will come home and face Texas for the first time on Jan. 11 before the Tigers’ first bye.

LSU’s next matchups after the bye, the Tigers will travel to Oklahoma (Jan. 18) and Texas A&M (Jan. 22) before hosting three-straight SEC contests in the PMAC. First, LSU will take on Florida (Jan. 26), followed by Arkansas (Jan. 29), then Alabama (Feb. 1). After three consecutive home games, LSU will head to Texas (Feb. 5) to complete its home-and-home and then will take a trip to Auburn (Feb. 8).

Following its second bye, LSU will welcome South Carolina to Baton Rouge on Valentine’s Day. Next, the Tigers will head to Oxford to take on Ole Miss (Feb. 19), then host their final two home games against Missouri (Feb. 22) and Tennessee (Feb. 26). To close the regular season, LSU will take on Mississippi State on March 1 in Starkville.

The SEC Tournament will once again be held in Greenville, S.C., from March 4-8. Selection Sunday for 2026 March Madness will take place on March 15 with the First Four opening up tournament play on March 18 and the First Round beginning on March 21.

2025-26 SCHEDULE

Date H/A/N Opponent City, State (Facility) 10/23/25 H Mississippi College (Exh.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 10/30/25 H Langston (Exh.) Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11/4/25 H Houston Christian Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11/6/25 H Southeastern Louisiana Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11/9/25 A Georgia Southern Statesboro, Ga. (Hanner Fieldhouse) 11/12/25 H Charlotte Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11/17/25 A Tulane New Orleans, La. (Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse) 11/20/25 H Alcorn State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 11/28/25 N Marist^ St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center) 11/29/25 N Miami (OH) or Washington State^ St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center) 12/4/25 A Duke# Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium) 12/7/25 A New Orleans New Orleans, La. (Lakefront Arena) TBA TBA TBA 12/16/25 H Morgan State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 12/21/25 H Texas-Arlington Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 12/28/25 H Alabama State Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 1/1/26 H Kentucky* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 1/4/26 A Vanderbilt* Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium) 1/8/26 A Georgia* Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum) 1/11/26 H Texas* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 1/18/26 A Oklahoma* Norman, Okla. (Lloyd Noble Center) 1/22/26 A Texas A&M* Bryan-College Station, Texas (Reed Arena) 1/26/26 H Florida* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 1/29/26 H Arkansas* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2/1/26 H Alabama* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2/5/26 A Texas* Austin, Texas (Moody Center) 2/8/26 A Auburn* Auburn, Ala. (Neville Arena) 2/14/26 H South Carolina* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2/19/26 A Ole Miss* Oxford, Miss. (Sandy and John Black Pavilion) 2/22/26 H Missouri* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 2/26/26 H Tennessee* Baton Rouge, La. (Maravich Center) 3/1/26 A Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum) 3/4-8/26 N SEC Tournament Greenville, S.C. (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) 3/18-4/5/26 N NCAA Tournament Campus Sites TBD

^ – Paradise Jam Tournament @ St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands (Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center)

# – ACC/SEC Challenge @ Durham, N.C. (Cameron Indoor Stadium)

* – denotes SEC game