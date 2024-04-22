LSU women’s basketball player transfers to SEC rival after just one season in Baton Rouge

Former LSU women’s basketball player Janae Kent is transferring to an SEC rival.

Kent announced that she will be transferring to Texas A&M on Sunday meaning she will play against her former team next season.

She was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school and appeared in 32 games last season as a Tiger, mostly off the bench. Kent played just 259 minutes her freshman season.

She had just one start last season and it came when LSU was dealing with injuries in the SEC Championship game. She scored three points in that game. She scored a season-high seven points against Texas Southern in November.

Kent will join a Texas A&M team that is coming off a NCAA tournament appearance. The Aggies were a No. 11 seed and lost in the first round to No. 6 Nebraska. LSU beat Texas A&M twice this past season. Both wins came by 17 or more points.