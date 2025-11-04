LSU Women’s Basketball Opens Year 5 Under Coach Kim Mulkey Vs. Houston Christian Tonight

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey opens her fifth season with the Tigers on Tuesday night against Houston Christian at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7 p.m., SEC Network +).

Senior transfer forward Amiya Joyner of East Carolina led LSU with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-41 exhibition win over Langston on Thursday. Sophomore transfer forward Kate Koval of Notre Dame shined as well, adding 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Those two and South Carolina junior transfer guard MiLaysia Fulwiley have been added to a roster featuring returning stars – senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson and junior guard MiKaylah Williams.

The Tigers will also showcase their No. 1 recruiting class with guards Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson and Divine Bourrage and forwards Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich.

“The chemistry on this team is as good a chemistry I’ve been around in a long time,” assistant coach Bob Starkey said after the win over Langston. “I mean, these guys go to the ball together. They take turns cooking at their apartments, and the team comes together. But I think you see it on the floor. They’re sharing the basketball.”

LSU is coming off two Elite Eight finishes after Mulkey guided the Tigers to the first basketball championship in school history in the sport in the 2022-23 season.

“We need to be healthy, and we just need to continue to grow and learn and get better,” Starkey said.

LSU will play at home Thursday against Southeastern Louisiana (7 p.m., SEC Network+) before playing at Georgia Southern on Sunday (1 p.m., ESPN+).