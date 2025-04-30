LSU Women’s Basketball News: Serah Williams Picks UConn over LSU

The LSU women’s basketball team has lost a key recruiting battle.

Serah Williams, the standout Wisconsin forward, announced her commitment to UConn on Wednesay. With her joining UConn’s ranks, the Huskies gain not only extra size but also valuable experience and scoring options as they chase another national title.

At 6-foot-4, Williams is a formidable force. A three-year starter, she boasts a prestigious background, including two All-Big Ten defensive team selections. Last season, her impact was undeniable—averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game, while hitting 49% of her field goals. Her block averages led the conference in both her freshman (1.9) and sophomore (2.8) years, showcasing her defensive prowess.

LSU rolled out the red carpet for Williams during her visit on April 17-18. Had head coach Kim Mulkey and her team secured her commitment, the Tigers would have likely started the 2025-2026 season with the nation’s top transfer class.

In more positive news, last Friday, LSU announced the signing of MiLaysia Fulwiley, a former South Carolina star known for her electrifying transition play.

Additionally, the Tigers inked Kate Koval, a prized 6-foot-5 forward who once considered LSU in 2024 before opting for Notre Dame. They’ve also added Amiya Joyner, a skilled former East Carolina forward. Joyner, a rising senior, is well-rounded, capable of handling the ball, defending, rebounding, and scoring inside—she averaged 15.0 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.

Williams, the eighth-best player on ESPN’s transfer rankings, also weighed options from North Carolina.