LSU Women’s Basketball Moves Up To No. 6 In AP Poll

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team moved up to No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

LSU (24-4, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) climbed up one spot after picking ups wins against No. 19 Ole Miss (21-8, 8-6 SEC) and Missouri (16-13, 4-10 SEC) last week.

The Tigers also benefited from Michigan (22-5, 13-3 Big 10 Conference) dropping to No. 8 following a 62-44 loss to No. 9 Iowa (22-5, 13-3 Big 10) on Sunday.

The SEC placed nine teams in this week’s top 25: No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 19 Ole Miss, No. 23 Georgia and No. 24 Alabama.

LSU will host Tennessee (16-10, 8-6 SEC) for senior night on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (5 p.m., ESPN) before travelling to Starkville to face Mississippi State in the regular season finale on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum (3 p.m., SEC Network).

Tennessee, previously ranked No. 21, fell out of the top 25 after losses to unranked Texas A&M and No. 7 Oklahoma last week.

With a win over Tennessee on Thursday, LSU would clinch a top-four seed and double bye in the SEC Tournament.