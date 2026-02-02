LSU Women’s Basketball Moves Up One Spot To No. 5 In New AP Poll

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

LSU (21-2, 7-2 SEC) jumped Vanderbilt (21-2, 7-2 SEC), which dropped to No. 7 after a loss to No. 13 Ole Miss (18-4, 5-2 SEC) last week. The Tigers are coming off a productive week of league play, earning wins over Florida 13-11, 1-8 SEC), Arkansas (11-12, 0-8 SEC) and No. 21 Alabama (19-4, 5-4 SEC).

The Southeastern Conference placed nine teams in this week’s AP Top 25: No. 3 South Carolina (21-2, 7-1 SEC), No. 4 Texas (21-2, 6-2), No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Vanderbilt, No. 11 Oklahoma (17-5, 5-4 SEC), No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Kentucky (18-5, 5-4 SEC), No. 19 Tennessee (14-5, 6-1 SEC) and No. 21 Alabama.

This season, LSU has posted wins over four ranked opponents including No. 4 Texas, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 17 Duke (16-6, 11-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and No. 21 Alabama.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” Coming To Baton Rouge

ESPN announced on social media Sunday that “College GameDay” will head to Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 for LSU’s top-five matchup with No. 3 South Carolina. The show will air from 7-7:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers and Gamecocks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC inside a sold-out Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

It will mark the second time “College GameDay” has visited Baton Rouge. The previous appearance in Baton Rouge was on Jan. 25, 2024, when No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 9 LSU, 76-70.

Christine Williamson is set to host the pregame show alongside women’s basketball analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike.