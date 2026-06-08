LSU Women’s Basketball: Mikaylah Williams And MiLaysia Fulwiley Win Gold For USA In 3-On-3 World Cup

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU guard Mikaylah Williams hit game-winning shots in the final against Australia and in the semifinal against Azerbaijan to capture the gold medal for the USA in the women’s 3-on-3 FIBA (International Basketball Federation) World Cup in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday.

LSU guard Milaysia Fulwiley scored a team-high nine points in the 21-20 final win after the 19-18 overtime victory in the semifinal. Williams won the tournament MVP award after scroing 46 points across seven games.

“I’m just blessed,” Williams said after the game to reporters. “I’m blessed to be on this stage, to play with some amazing teammates, to play for some amazing coaches and to rep USA.”

FIBA’s 3-on-3 rules end games when a team gets to 21 points or when the 10-minute clock expires. Shots inside the arc are worth one point with shots outside the arc counting two. If teams are tied after 10 minutes, they play a sudden-death overtime period in which the first team to score two points wins.

Williams and Fulwiley will both be seniors on LSU’s 2026-27 team.

Team USA entered Warsaw’s World Cup on a strong run after winning back-to-back women’s series events for the first time in team history. The Americans swept through pool play by beating Hungary, Australia, Mongolia and Spain, with Williams leading the scoring in the Australia and Spain games.

LSU center Kate Koval, who will be a junior next season, played in the 3-on-3 tournament for Ukraine, reached the quarterfinals before falling to Australia. She scored 12 points with 23 rebounds and six blocks in five games.