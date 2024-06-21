LSU women’s basketball legend Seimone Augustus to be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Seimone Augustus will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The former LSU women’s basketball All-American, three-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time WNBA champion was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in August.

Augustus recently returned to LSU to join Kim Mulkey’s staff as an assistant coach. She spent last season as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Augustus said out of the multiple halls of fame that she’s made it into this year, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame means the most.

“It’s been a Hall of Fame year for me,” Augustus said. “When I got the phone call for them, this one, though, this one was the best, because being honored by the people that I know and that I love and that have watched me since I was this high, I’m quite sure a lot of people in here can probably tell you a story or we’re relatives or kin in some type of way but this one definitely means the most because of, it’s home.”