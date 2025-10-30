LSU Women’s Basketball Hosts Langston In Exhibition Tonight

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU women’s basketball returns to action for its second and final exhibition Thursday against Langston at 7 p.m. (SEC Network+) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before starting the regular season on November 4th against Houston Christian.

LSU’s offense erupted in a 148-46 win over Mississippi College last week in an exhibition on 68.2 percent shooting. Freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson led the way, recording a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

“She’s just taken off,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “She rebounds the ball unbelievably well for her size.”

South Carolina junior transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 17 points in her new position of point guard in just 15 minutes.

“Learning point guard is probably a little challenging right now, because she’s always been the recipient of the pass on the wing,” Mulkey said. “I want Lay to be able to go to either position comfortably, and she’s not comfortable yet.”

Fulwiley had three steals and played stifling defense, both on and off the ball.

“Defensively, because of her athleticism, speed and quickness, she can really harass the ball handler,” Mulkey said.

Look for Mulkey to experiment with her roster tonight.

“I got to figure out who to play.” Mulkey said.