LSU women’s basketball hosting South Carolina on Jan. 25 to highlight 16-game SEC schedule

After winning the school’s first national championship, third-year LSU coach Kim Mulkey will try and lead the Tigers to their first Southeastern Conference under her direction when league play begins for the 2023-24 season on Jan. 4.

Mulkey has directed the Tigers to consecutive SEC runners-up finishes behind South Carolina in her first two seasons and will take aim at an elusive SEC title, beginning with a home game with Missouri, the league office released Wednesday. The team’s SEC television schedule will be announced at a later date.

LSU (34-2, 15-1) embarks on a 16-game conference schedule that includes eight home and eight away games, including three home-and-home series against Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama. They combined to go 16-31 a year ago with Alabama finishing in a tie for fifth, while Auburn was 11th and A&M was 14th.

Mulkey is scheduled to return three players who started in the Final Four led by All-America forward Angel Reese and SEC Freshman of the Year Flau’jae Johnson. She also signed the nation’s top two players from the transfer portal – Hailey Van Lith of Louisville and Aneesah Morrow of DePaul – along with the nation’s top incoming freshman class topped by the nation’s No. 1 rated player in Mikaylah Williams of Bossier City.

The Tigers host two exhibition games on Oct. 26 against East Texas Baptist and Nov. 1 with Loyola-New Orleans. They officially tip off the regular season Nov. 6 in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series against Colorado at 6:30 pm. At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The first month of conference play has LSU hosting Missouri, A&M (Jan. 11), Arkansas (Jan. 21) and South Carolina (Jan. 25) with road trips to Ole Miss (Jan. 7), Auburn (Jan. 14), Alabama (Jan. 18) and Mississippi State (Jan. 29).

LSU will also host Florida (Feb. 4), Alabama (Feb. 11) and Auburn (Feb. 22) before heading to Tennessee (Feb. 25) and Georgia (Feb. 29).

The Tigers conclude the regular season at home against Kentucky (March 3) and head to the SEC Tournament March 6-10 in Greenville, South Carolina.

2024 SEC Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule



January 4 (Thursday)

Ole Miss at Alabama

Tennessee at Auburn

South Carolina at Florida

Texas A&M at Georgia

Arkansas at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

January 7 (Sunday)

Georgia at Arkansas

LSU at Ole Miss

Alabama at Missouri

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Auburn at Texas A&M

Florida at Vanderbilt

January 11 (Thursday)

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Alabama at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Texas A&M at LSU

Auburn at Ole Miss

South Carolina at Missouri

Florida at Tennessee

January 14 (Sunday)

Arkansas at Alabama

LSU at Auburn

Georgia at Florida

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Tennessee at Texas A&M

Missouri at Vanderbilt

January 15 (Monday)

Kentucky at South Carolina

January 18 (Thursday)

LSU at Alabama

Tennessee at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Auburn at Vanderbilt

January 21 (Sunday)

Alabama at Auburn

Ole Miss at Georgia

Missouri at Kentucky

Arkansas at LSU

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

South Carolina at Texas A&M

January 22 (Monday)

Mississippi State at Florida

January 25 (Thursday)

Kentucky at Arkansas

South Carolina at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Missouri

January 28 (Sunday)

Kentucky at Alabama

Texas A&M at Florida

Tennessee at Ole Miss

LSU at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

January 29 (Monday)

Georgia at Auburn

February 1 (Thursday)

Alabama at Arkansas

South Carolina at Auburn

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

February 4 (Sunday)

Auburn at Arkansas

Kentucky at Georgia

Florida at LSU

Ole Miss at South Carolina

Missouri at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

February 5 (Monday)

Alabama at Vanderbilt

February 8 (Thursday)

Tennessee at Alabama

Arkansas at Florida

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Georgia at Mississippi State

Missouri at South Carolina

LSU at Vanderbilt

February 11 (Sunday)

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Texas A&M at Kentucky

Alabama at LSU

Florida at Mississippi State

Auburn at Missouri

February 12 (Monday)

Arkansas at Tennessee

February 15 (Thursday)

Kentucky at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

South Carolina at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

February 18 (Sunday)

Auburn at Alabama

Missouri at Arkansas

Florida at Kentucky

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Georgia at South Carolina

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

February 19 (Monday)

LSU at Texas A&M

February 22 (Thursday)

Missouri at Florida

Auburn at LSU

Georgia at Ole Miss

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Alabama at South Carolina

Arkansas at Texas A&M

February 25 (Sunday)

Mississippi State at Alabama

Vanderbilt at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

LSU at Tennessee

February 26 (Monday)

Ole Miss at Missouri

February 29 (Thursday)

Florida at Alabama

South Carolina at Arkansas

Mississippi State at Auburn

LSU at Georgia

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Texas A&M at Tennessee

March 3 (Sunday)

Auburn at Florida

Kentucky at LSU

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Missouri at Mississippi State

Tennessee at South Carolina

Alabama at Texas A&M

Georgia at Vanderbilt