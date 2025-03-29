LSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim Mulkey UCLA Elite-8 Preview Press Conference

LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke with the media on the even of her Tigers Elite-8 game vs. No. 1 UCLA in Spokane, Washington. Plus, Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. The game will tip at 2 p.m. CT on ABC.
