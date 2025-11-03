LSU Women’s Basketball Gains Commitment From No. 5 Power Forward Lola Lampley

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Muley has landed her first commitment for the Class of 2026 in 6-foot-2 forward Lola Lampley of Lawrence Central High in Indianapolis.

Lampley is rated as the No. 5 power forward in the nation and No. 15 overall prospect, according to 247sports.com. Lampley is also No. 1 player in the state of Indiana and can play inside and on the wing.

Lampley is a two-time gold medalist, having played on the USA Basketball Women’s Under 16 national team that finished first in Merida, Mexico, in 2023, and she played on the USA Women’s Under 17 national team that won it all Leon, Mexico, in 2024.

Lampley visited LSU on Oct. 11.